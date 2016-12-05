Michael Hussey May Become Coach of Australia's T20 Team: Reports

Michael Hussey was in India earlier this year as a batting consultant with Australia for the WT20.

Michael Hussey was in India earlier this year as a batting consultant with Australia for the WT20. © AFP

Melbourne:

Former star batsman Mike Hussey has been tipped for appointment as Australia's stand-in coach for their Twenty20 International series against Sri Lanka.

Cricket Australia (CA) have confirmed they will need a caretaker coach for the three-match T20 series at home with head coach Darren Lehmann to accompany the Test squad to India for their overlapping tours in February.

Hussey, a 79-Test veteran, was in India earlier this year as a batting consultant with Australia for the World T20 tournament. Before that he was the assistant coach with Australia A for their four-day games against South Africa A and India A.

"I'm already interested in it (coaching), definitely, but I'm not sure I'm keen to be in it in a full-time capacity because if you're with an international team you're pretty much on the road for 10 months a year and that's certainly one of the reasons why I retired," Hussey was quoted as saying in Cricket Australia's website on Monday.

"It's certainly not something that I'm in the short term looking to get back into on a full-time basis, but perhaps down in the future and certainly coming in as a consultant type and helping out for a few weeks here or there, is something that's really interesting."

The 41-year-old said in March he wasn't keen on a full-time coaching position due to the demands of international cricket but was open to pursue short-term roles.