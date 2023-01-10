MI Cape Town will square off against local rivals Paarl Royals in the opening match of the inaugural SA20 at Newlands later on Tuesday. The SA20 league is being played with six teams, and the tournament will be held across as many venues in South Africa. While MI Cape Town will be led by Afghanistan all-rounder Rashid Khan, explosive South Africa batter David Miller will be in charge of Paarl Royals. MI Cape Town have big names like Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, and Jofra Archer. The Royals, on the other hand, have the likes of Jos Buttler, Jason Roy and Eoin Morgan in their squad.

When will the MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals, SA20 match be played?

The MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals, SA20 match will be played on Tuesday, January 10.

Where will the MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals, SA20 match be played?

The MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals, SA20 match will be played at the Newlands in Cape Town.

What time will the MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals, SA20 match start?

The MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals, SA20 match will start at 9 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals, SA20 match?

The MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals, SA20 match will be broadcast on the Viacom 18 Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals, SA20 match?

The MI Cape Town vs Paarl Royals, SA20 match will be streamed live on Jio Cinema.

(All telecast vs streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)

