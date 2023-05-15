Necessity is the mother of invention. The statement applies to all walks of life, including sport. The same was visible during a fun cricket match on a ship. The craze for cricket is huge and it was seen in a game that was being played on the deck of a ship. However, when one of the batters hit a lofted shot, the ball looked like falling into the sea. But it didn't. There was a simple yet genius idea that stopped the ball from falling into the sea. The men had tied the ball to a rope which made it easy for them to recover.

Watch: Men Playing On Ship Find Way To Stop Ball From Falling Into Sea

Talking about cricket, after the 2022 T20 World Cup, where India could not go beyond the semi-final stage, there have been deliberations on whether fresh blood and ideas needed to be introduced in the T20I team. Many reports suggested that Hardik Pandya getting regular opportunities as the Indian T20I captain, after the World Cup, is an indication in that direction. While the discussions continue on that front, former India coach Ravi Shastri has suggested that it's time to give youngsters a chance in the T20I squad. In a discussion on ESPNCricinfo, one of the panelists asked: "Shubman Gill, Yashasvi jaiswal, Hardik Pandya at No. 3, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Verma, Jitesh Sharma, very fresh team from the past, do they make the top 6?"

To which, Shastri replied: "Absolutely, if they have to think on those lines, they should be blooding them right now. Players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, they are proven. But I would go in that direction, so that they get the opportunities and exposure, whilst you keep the Virats and the Rohits fresh for one day cricket and Test cricket. Your focus there, with that kind of experience, should move to Test cricket, red ball cricket for the future World Test Championship. It's exactly very similar to where Sachin, Rahul and Sourav were, and Laxman."

