Pakistan put in some superlative performances to get the better of the visiting Australia team in the three-match ODI series. Pakistan skipper Babar Azam led from the front, scoring two centuries and a fifty, amassing 276 runs in the series at an average of 138 and a strike-rate of 102.22. Big Bash League teams seem to have taken notice of his impressive outings against Australia, and surely Babar Azam would be in high demand for the next season of the BBL. Following Pakistan's series win over Australia, the official handle of the BBL had a question for the Twitter universe.

"Which Pakistani would you love to see in the Big Bash?" tweeted BBL with a picture of Babar Azam and Aaron Finch to go with it.

The tweet instantly went viral with fans coming in their numbers to share their choice.

BBL team Melbourne Stars too took the opportunity to make their preference known, and they did so by tweeting a request to Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf, who is already a member of the Stars side.

"Hey @HarisRauf14, can you let @babarazam258 he'd look good in Green?!"

Meanwhile, Aaron Finch had this to say in regards to Pakistan players in BBL.

"Any opportunity they can fit into our competition is fantastic, and they'd always be welcome in the Big Bash League."

Apart from Babar Azam, another Pakistani player shone with the bat. In fact, Imam-ul-Haq outscored his captain to top the run-scoring charts. The left-hander amassed 298 runs in three matches at an average of 149 and a strike-rate of 101.71.

Among the bowlers, it was Shaheen Shah Afridi who grabbed the headlines, taking six wickets in the two matches he played in the series. Australian spinner Adam Zampa too impressed, taking as many wickets as Afridi in the three matches he played.

Haris Rauf and Mohammad Wasim Jr took five wickets each.

Australia's tour of Pakistan culminates with a one-off T20I that will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore later today.