Former Australia star Mitchell Johnson left the entire cricket fraternity stunned with his vile attack at David Warner following the latter's inclusion in the team for the Test series against Pakistan. Johnson fumed at the prospect of Warner getting a "hero's sendoff", with the Pakistan Test series being his last in the format, while also targeting the chief selector Goerge Bailey over the opening batter's inclusion in the squad. While Bailey brushed aside the chatter, former Australia skipper Michael Clarke has had a few things to say on the subject.

"In every sporting team, not everybody gets on. Not everyone is best friends. Dave is a strong character, Mitch is a strong character, (they) went hard at each other in the nets," Clarke said on Big Sports Breakfast Show.

"I saw that but I couldn't sit here and say they had beef against one another when we played. Yeah, maybe I've missed something here as Mitch hasn't played for years now so maybe there is beef, I don't know.

Clarke admitted that he didn't realise this earlier, but there seems to be some beef between Johnson and Warner. But, he maintained that the former pacer's "personal attack" at Warner was still uncalled for.

"When you're in a role like this as if you have an opinion and it's based on what's best for the team, or your experience, then go with that. But it should never be personal. I try not to make it personal and if it comes across that way you try and apologise for that because you don't want that," he further said.

Advertisement

Johnson, in his criticism for Warner, even unearthed the ball-tampering scandal, asking how a player who was responsible for such an act could get a hero's sendoff. Johnson even questioned Australia's decision to include Warner in the Test team, highlighting his poor form over the last 2-3 years.