Huge controversy erupted on Day 2 of the ongoing fifth and final Ashes Test as Australia batter Steve Smith survived a close run-out call. England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow grabbed the ball in time and went on to dislodge the bails as Smith made a diving effort to get inside the crease. The decision was referred to the third umpire, Nitin Menon, and after checking different angles, the decision went in Smith's favour. The replays showed that the Bairstow was guilty of removing one of the bails before the collecting the ball.

Steve Smith had started walking back to the dressing room when he turned on his heels, with TV umpire Nitin Menon giving the decision in his favour.

The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) later issued a clarification on the non-dismissal.

"Law 29.1 states: "The wicket is broken when at least one bail is completely removed from the top of the stumps, or one or more stumps is removed from the ground," MCC posted in a tweet to clarify the decision made by Menon.

Smith, who was batting on 48 at that time, went on to make 71 as Australia reached 295 at the end of the second day, 12 runs ahead of England's first-innings total of 283.

Australia's star batsman said initially he thought he might be out but a second angle put doubt into his mind.

He was asked whether he knew the rules.

"Don't the bails have to come out off the stumps, out of the grooves or something as far as I know?," Smith replied.

"But you've just got to go off the umpire and what he says and fortunately for me he said 'not out'."

