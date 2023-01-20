Sunrisers Eastern Cape registered a two-wicket victory over MI Cape Town in their previous SA20 match on Wednesday. Asked to bat first, Cape Town posted a total of 171/8 in 20 overs after Grant Roelofsen and Ryan Rickelton smashed 56 and 46 runs respectively. For Sunrisers, Roelof van der Merwe and Ottniel Baartman scalped two wickets each while skipper Aiden Markram and Sisanda Magala took one wicket each. Later, Marco Jansen played a blistering knock of 66 off 27 balls as Sunrisers won by two wickets with three balls to spare. Jansen, who is known for his wonderful pace, impressed everyone with his amazing batting skills. The major highlight of the night was when the Proteas pacer thrashed spinner Rashid Khan all over the ground.

In the 16th over of the Sunrisers' chase, Jansen smashed four sixes and one boundary on Afghanistan T20I skipper's delivery. Rashid ended the over after conceding 28 runs which played a crucial role in Sunriser's victory over MI Cape Town.

Earlier in the first innings, Jansen failed to scalp any wicket and conceded 29 runs in his four-over spell. However, he completely changed the momentum of the game in the second innings with his heroic knock.

MI Cape Town will be squaring off against Paarl Royals in their next clash on Saturday while Sunrisers Eastern Cape will take on Joburg Super Kings on the same day.

