A recent interview of former India cricketer Manoj Tiwary went viral on internet in which he made some relentless attack at current national team head coach Gautam Gambhir. Tiwary even went on to call Gambhir a 'hypocrite', owing to his recent results with the Indian team, particularly the 3-0 clean sweep to New Zealand at home and 1-3 loss against Australia Down Under. While reacting to the scathing attack targeted at Gambhir, another ex-India player Aakash Chopra criticised Tiwari. Now, Tiwari has issued a clarification, giving a direct reply to Chopra on social media.

"I was at my coaching centre, sitting there after practice. The local media came there to take my interview. We spoke for 20-25 minutes, and you know that when these people (media) take interviews, they go back to the office and edit it - whatever is convenient, what they feel is required will be kept. They will try to keep whatever there is demand for," said Tiwari in a video posted on X.

"There were two things Aakash bhai (Aakash Chopra) said. I am pretty sure that he may not have seen the interview of 20 minutes. And these four-five lines which came out from my interviews, he might have just seen that. I just want to clear this, Aakash bhai.

"I like Aakash, I respect him, (he gives his) honest opinion. I feel it is important to clear this up. Aakash bhai said, 'Manoj behti Ganga mein haath dho raha hai (Manoj is washing his hands in the flowing Ganga),' (an idiom meaning to go with the tide), after people like Sunil Gavaskar and Sanjay Manjrekar were also criticising Gautam Gambhir.

Hi @cricketaakash bhai, this is my views on the video which u posted where I was mentioned by you. Do have a look once cheers. See u soon pic.twitter.com/tlhywpgujT — MANOJ TIWARY (@tiwarymanoj) January 11, 2025

"There is no such thing, Aakash bhai. I have no need to wash my hands in the flowing Ganga. The river is close by, and I can wash my hands there any time, but I do not wish to. I had not been following what those people said. I just said what I felt in the interview."