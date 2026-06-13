Fresh from a memorable Test debut for India, left-arm spinner Manav Suthar made an immediate impact in county cricket, claiming three wickets on his Warwickshire debut against Yorkshire on day two of the County Championship Division One, on Saturday. Suthar, who was named 'Player of the Match' for his seven-wicket match haul in India's one-off Test against Afghanistan earlier this week, returned with 3/85 from 21 overs as Yorkshire were bundled out for 469 in 110.4 overs an hour into the opening session on day two.

The 23-year-old opened his county account by dismissing Yorkshire No. 3 Sam Whiteman for 55 shortly after the batter completed his half-century on the opening day.

He removed opener William Luxton, trapping him leg-before to end a marathon knock of 167 off 261 balls, at the fag end of the day.

Suthar then added the wicket of George Hill adding to the Yorkshire's collapse from 386/6 overnight to 469 all out inside 15 overs.

Suthar has been signed by Warwickshire for the next two rounds of the ongoing County Championship and is also likely to play against Somerset at Taunton next week.

The Rajasthan spinner had struck in his very first over in Test cricket and finished with 6/33 in the first innings before adding 1/29 to the second as India won the one-off Test against Afghanistan by an innings and 300 runs.

Suthar earned his India call-up after a string of strong domestic performances for Rajasthan, with 136 first-class wickets at an average of 24.89.

Unadkat shines

Meanwhile, veteran India left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat continued his stint with Sussex, producing figures of 4/29 in 14.2 overs against Glamorgan. His spell helped bowl out Glamorgan for 155 in 51.2 overs.

Unadkat had rejoined Sussex after signing a two-year deal with the county in 2024.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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