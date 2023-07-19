Manav Suthar produced an absolute ripper of a delivery to dismiss Kamran Ghulam during the ACC Emerging Asia Cup match between India A and Pakistan A in Colombo on Wednesday. Kamran was trying to play cautiously against the India A spinners but his defenses were finally breached by a delivery from Manav which both turned and bounced off the pitch. The batter tried to step out of his crease to negotiate the ball but it turned late and wicket-keeper Dhruv Jurel made no mistake in completing the stumping. Manav also dismissed Haseebullah Khan and Mohammad Haris.

Meanwhile, Asia Cup 2023 schedule is going to be announced. According to a press release by the Pakistan Cricket Board, chairman of the PCB Management Committee, Zaka Ashraf, will unveil the schedule of the ACC Asia Cup 2023 on Wednesday in Lahore.

Following the acceptance of the hybrid model by all stakeholders including the PCB and BCCI, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) announced last month that four matches will be held in Pakistan and nine in Sri Lanka with the event to held from August 31 to September 17.

The hybrid model was proposed as BCCI had clearly conveyed that it won't send its team to Pakistan due to the tense relations between the two countries.

The hybrid model proposed by Najam Sethi, the chairman of the dissolved cricket management committee of the PCB, and was accepted by the ACC members including India.

Indications are that the two India-Pakistan matches in the tournament would be held in Dambulla.

India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Nepal will take part in the continental event.

(With agency inputs)