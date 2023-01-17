Indian cricket team players Yuzvendra Chahal, Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan on Tuesday met 'RRR' star Jr NTR. The popular actor was in the lead roles in the super-hit mover 'RRR' which recently won a Golden Globe award in the 'Best Original Song' category. "It was indeed a pleasure meeting the man of masses @tarak9999 What a gentleman. Congratulations on the golden globe win. We all are proud," tweeted Yuzvendra Chahal.

It was indeed a pleasure meeting the man of masses @tarak9999

What a gentleman.

Congratulations on the golden globe win.

We all are proud. pic.twitter.com/tw79z2YtAw — Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal) January 17, 2023

"The legend Great to see you brother @tarak9999 Had a wonderful time and here's congratulating you once again on all your success," wrote Ishan Kishan on twitter.

The legend Great to see you brother @tarak9999 Had a wonderful time and here's congratulating you once again on all your success pic.twitter.com/SHbeiyBw1T — Ishan Kishan (@ishankishan51) January 17, 2023

With the staRRR @tarak9999 Congrats on winning the Golden Globe

With the staRRR @tarak9999 Congrats on winning the Golden Globe pic.twitter.com/LifSpHY4wl — Shubman Gill (@ShubmanGill) January 17, 2023

Featured Video Of The Day

India Register Biggest-Ever Win In ODI History, Beat Sri Lanka By 317 Runs