"Man Of Masses": Ishan Kishan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shubman Gill Elated After Meeting 'RRR' Star Jr NTR
Indian cricket team players Yuzvendra Chahal, Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan on Tuesday met 'RRR' star Jr NTR
Indian cricket team players Yuzvendra Chahal, Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan on Tuesday met 'RRR' star Jr NTR. The popular actor was in the lead roles in the super-hit mover 'RRR' which recently won a Golden Globe award in the 'Best Original Song' category. "It was indeed a pleasure meeting the man of masses @tarak9999 What a gentleman. Congratulations on the golden globe win. We all are proud," tweeted Yuzvendra Chahal.
"The legend Great to see you brother @tarak9999 Had a wonderful time and here's congratulating you once again on all your success," wrote Ishan Kishan on twitter.
