 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

South Africa Pacer Lungi Ngidi Ruled Out For 3 Months, To Miss Pakistan Series

Updated: 23 November 2018 21:59 IST

Lungi Ngidi sustained a right knee ligament injury while fielding in a T20 international against Australia last week.

South Africa Pacer Lungi Ngidi Ruled Out For 3 Months, To Miss Pakistan Series
Lungi Ngidi will miss all South Africas matches against Pakistan this season. © Twitter

South Africa suffered an injury setback after fast bowler Lungi Ngidi was ruled out for 12 weeks. In a statement on Friday, Cricket South Africa said Ngidi, 22, had sustained a right knee ligament injury while fielding during the one-off Twenty20 international (T20I) against Australia last week and will now also miss the upcoming home summer series against Pakistan between December and February.

Dr Mohammed Moosajee, the team manager and doctor, said investigations and assessments on his return to South Africa had revealed a "significant" injury which will require a minimum of 12 weeks rest and rehabilitation.

"Lungi fell awkwardly while fielding during the T20I against Australia last Sunday. He underwent investigations and further assessments with knee specialists upon his return to South Africa, which revealed a significant ligament injury to the right knee. Due to the significant nature of the injury, he will require a minimum of 12 weeks of rest and rehabilitation to make a successful return to play," Moosajee was quoted as saying by Cricket South Africa website.

Ngidi will miss three Tests, five one-day internationals and three Twenty20 internationals during Pakistan's tour between December 24 and February 6. The one-day matches are regarded as key in South Africa's build-up to the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England and Wales.

Ngidi took six for 39 on his Test debut against India last season and formed part of a formidable fast bowling trio with Dale Steyn and Kagiso Rabada during South Africa's one-day series win in Australia recently.

The knee injury makes Ngidi also unavailable for the Tshwane Spartans in the ongoing Mzansi Super League (MSL). Paceman Corbin Bosch has been called up to replace Ngidi in the Tshwane Spartans squad.

(With AFP Inputs)

Comments
Topics : South Africa Cricket Team Pakistan Cricket Team Australia Cricket Team Lungi Ngidi Cricket
Get the latest Australia vs India news, check out the Australia vs India 2018-19 schedule and live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Aus vs Ind updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Lungi Ngidi ruled out for 3 months due to knee injury
  • Lungi Ngidi to miss home series against Pakistan
  • Ngidi suffered a right knee ligament injury in one-off T20I vs Australia
Related Articles
Bowlers Shine As South Africa Beat Australia By Six Wickets In 1st ODI
Bowlers Shine As South Africa Beat Australia By Six Wickets In 1st ODI
South Africa Include Dale Steyn In Squad For Australia Tour
South Africa Include Dale Steyn In Squad For Australia Tour
South Africa Stutter Before Beating Zimbabwe In 1st ODI
South Africa Stutter Before Beating Zimbabwe In 1st ODI
IPL 2018 Playoffs, Qualifier 1: SunRisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings In Battle For Spot In Final
IPL 2018 Playoffs, Qualifier 1: SunRisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings In Battle For Spot In Final
IPL 2018: Total Chaos As Mohammad Siraj Survives A Run-Out Despite Falling On The Pitch
IPL 2018: Total Chaos As Mohammad Siraj Survives A Run-Out Despite Falling On The Pitch
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 116
2 South AfricaSouth Africa 106
3 EnglandEngland 105
4 New ZealandNew Zealand 102
5 AustraliaAustralia 102
Last updated on: 10 November 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.