Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Muhammad Rizwan extended his condolences and prayers to the victims of the horrific train accident in Odisha. The devastating train accident in Odisha's Balasore district on Friday evening has resulted in the death of at least 275 people and injuring around 1000. The train crash, involving the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train, is one of the deadliest such accidents since independence. Rizwan prayed for all the victims of the accident.

Taking to Twitter, Rizwan wrote, "Loss of human lives is always painful as we are all one ummah. My heart and prayers goes to the people affected by the train accident in India."

Loss of human lives is always painful as we are all one ummah. My heart and prayers goes to the people affected by the train accident in India. pic.twitter.com/8Rsq2TSEoD — Muhammad Rizwan (@iMRizwanPak) June 4, 2023

Earlier on Sunday, former India batter Virender Sehwag announced that his school will be offering free education and boarding facility to children who lost parents in the accident.

Former India captain Virat Kohli and Olympic gold medallist Abhinav Bindra, among several other sportspersons, expressed their anguish over the devastating train accident.

Officials in Bhubaneswar said 200 ambulances, 50 buses and 45 mobile health units were working at the accident site, besides 1,200 personnel. The bodies were being taken to the hospitals in all kinds of vehicles, including tractors.

Kohli, who is in England with the India team for the World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval from June 7, wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

India's first individual Olympic gold medallist, rifle shooter Abhinav Bindra, he had been left heartbroken by the news of the accident.

(With PTI inputs)