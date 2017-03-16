 
Lodha Panel Reforms, Supreme Court Case on COA Agenda For Friday's Meet

Updated: 16 March 2017 20:25 IST

Currently, one of the primary tasks for the COA is to ensure that state units follow the Memorandum of Associations (MOA), which most units are yet to adopt formally.

COA's Friday meeting will mostly remain confined to administrative agenda. © AFP

The Committee of Administrators (COA) are scheduled to meet in New Delhi on Friday to discuss a host of issues including the implementation of Lodha Committee reforms in state associations and the pending case in Supreme Court filed by the state associations. It has been learnt from sources that International Cricket Council's new revenue model may also come up for discussion although nothing concrete has been decided on that front.

"The BCCI is still talking to the member nations and we are hopeful that we will find a solution that will be beneficial for the board," a top BCCI source told PTI today.

The COA will be meeting the legal team to discuss on the Supreme Court hearing dated on March 20.

Friday's meeting will mostly remain confined to administrative agenda as cricket related discussions will only take place during the meeting scheduled on March 22 and 23.

Highlights
  • Committee of Administrators scheduled to meet on Friday
  • Implementation of Lodha reforms in state associations one of big issues
  • COA will be meeting the legal team to discuss about SC hearing
