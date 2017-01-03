Lodha Committee Recommendations Will Push Gagan Khoda, Jatin Paranjpe Out of Selection Panel

Gagan Khoda and Jatin Paranjpe may get axed from the selection panel

The Supreme Court judgement to sack Anurag Thakur and Ajay Shirke and the stern direction to all BCCI office-bearers to implement the Lodha Committee recommendations will also affect the national senior selection committee.

The recommendations stated that the selection panel should be reduced to a three-member body instead of the current five, and all three members should be former Test players.

This means that Gagan Khoda of Central Zone and Jatin Paranjpe of West Zone will be out of the selection committee.

When BCCI announced the panel in September, Thakur and Secretary Shirke defied the Supreme Court diktat.

Therefore it will be MSK Prasad (South Zone and Chief Selector), Devang Gandhi (East) and Sarandeep Singh (North) -- all former Test players who would be selecting the upcoming team for the ODIs and T20s against England, on January 5.

Khoda has played two One-day Internatonals and Paranjpe four, which fail to qualify them as per the Lodha recommendations.

"I will have to check what will be the new rules. Normally, the Secretary is the convener of the senior team. In his absence the joint secretary convenes the meeting," joint-secretary Amitabh Chaudhary said.

(With inputs from PTI)