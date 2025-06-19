South Africa captain Temba Bavuma said the massive, joyous welcome his team received when returning home on Wednesday from their World Test Championship final triumph was a sign of how special the achievement was. Bavuma and his team-mates were greeted by several thousand supporters when they landed in Johannesburg following a five-wicket win over Australia in the final at Lord's last weekend. The win gave South Africa their first International Cricket Council title since 1998. They have suffered many agonising near-misses in knockout games since.

"It was quite overwhelming and I have not seen such a lot of people at the airport before," Bavuma said at Cricket South Africa headquarters, where they were given an official welcome.

"It's quite different to when we came home from the last (Twenty20) World Cup. I guess we have not really realised what we have done until you see that emotion.

"And to have done it in a proper South African way -- it was not simple nor easy -- shows something unique to this group and that is that we embrace everything of what it means to be South African.

"From a team perspective, we would like to leave a legacy behind and start inspiring and encouraging other teams to go and win trophies.

"Hopefully this is the start of a lot of trophies. We don't have a big legacy yet, but we can speak again in two or three years time when we have started a culture of winning trophies."

The 35-year-old batsman has had to endure much criticism since making his Proteas debut in 2014 and said the way he and his team have overcome their challenges can be an example to those that follow.

"It speaks to all budding cricketers or any individual in fact, that it is not simple and easy to fulfil your journey.

"But when you start questioning things, as long as you keep your passion and keep positive, then you can achieve what people think is impossible.

"As much as the Aussies were saying we were chokers in the field, we never made it our thing. We just said we've got to keep going and be relentless, and the harder we knock, the doors will open.

"Chokers was not our tag to carry, we never spoke about it, although you always feel a responsibility when you wear the badge.

"But for now we're going to enjoy this moment and seeing the joy of my family and my strong support system, there is nothing better."

