1st ODI Live Score, India (Ind) vs (SL) Sri Lanka: India In Tatters As Eighth Wicket Falls

After a commanding performance in the Tests, the Rohit-led side will eye yet another whitewash against the Lankan lions. However, the primary objective for chief coach Ravi Shastri and Rohit will be to decipher the various combinations in both batting and bowling departments as star batsman Ajinkya Rahane is currently struggling with the willow. With cooler confines and bouncy conditions in play, toss could be a crucial factor in the opening ODI. Having won five straight bilateral series apart from reaching Champions Trophy final, a 3-0 win will put India on top of ICC ODI rankings, overtaking South Africa. The last time India faced Sri Lanka in the one-dayers, Kohli's men swept aside the Island nation 5-0. After 30 overs, India were 80/8 with Dhoni and Jasprit bumrah on strike. (Live Scorecard)
Even without captain Kohli, a formidable batting line-up comprising Rohit, Rahane, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni could prove too hot to handle for the islanders. While the opening slot seems locked with Rohit and Dhawan at the top, Rahane is likely to get a chance at the number three position with Kohli given a much-needed rest. However if Dhawan, who was down with viral fever on Saturday, pulls out then Rahane could be seen opening the innings. The stylish Mumbai batsman had scored three half-centuries and a hundred in the bilaterals against West Indies in June-July, before blasting four successive fifties against Australia at home. The only ODI game that he played against Sri Lanka this year, Rahane scored just 5 before stumbling upon a rough patch in the Test series against Sri Lanka.
When and Where to Watch Live: India (IND) vs (SL) Sri Lanka
India: TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1HD (English, Hindi, Tamil). Live Streaming: Hotstar.
UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Sky Go and Watch Sky Sports.
Bangladesh: TV: GTV and Star Sports.
USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Live Online.
Australia: TV: Fox Sports. Live Streaming: Foxtel.
New Zealand: TV: Sky Sport 1. Live Streaming: Sky Go NZ.
South Africa: TV: SuperSport 2. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.
Middle East: TV: OSN Sports Cricket. Live Streaming: OSN Play.
Singapore: TV: Star Cricket.
1st ODI Live Score: India vs Sri Lanka
0
Nuwan Pradeep to Yuzvendra Chahal
Bangs in a short one to surprise the batsman. Yuzvendra watches it early and ducks under it.
0
Nuwan Pradeep to Yuzvendra Chahal
Another ball, played well by the leg spinner. Pradeep bangs it short on middle. Chahal camps back and defends it stoutly.
0
Nuwan Pradeep to Yuzvendra Chahal
Length on off, Chahal defends it solidly. 1 ball negotiated 5 to go.
4
Sachith Pathirana to MS Dhoni
FOUR! BRUTE! Save your hands Pathirana! Dhoni again shimmies down the track and hits it with a lot of power, past the bowler for a boundary.
0
Sachith Pathirana to MS Dhoni
Drags his length back. Dhoni chops it to the keeper.
0
Sachith Pathirana to MS Dhoni
Tosses it up on middle, MS advances down the track and hits it straight down towards long on but does not take a run.
6
Sachith Pathirana to MS Dhoni
SIX! BANG! Massive! 100 up for India with that biggie. He comes down the track, gets to the pitch of the ball and hits it over mid-wicket for a maximum.
0
Sachith Pathirana to MS Dhoni
The batsman has driven it straight down the ground.
0
Sachith Pathirana to MS Dhoni
On the bounce to the fielder at long on! Dhone comes down the track, seeing that Pathirana shortens his length on middle. Dhoni flat bats it, on the bounce to long on.
1
Nuwan Pradeep to MS Dhoni
He gets the single of the last ball! Dhoni flicks it with the angle to square leg to keep strike in the next over. 11 runs from the over.
4
Nuwan Pradeep to MS Dhoni
FOUR! Fifty for Dhoni, it is his 67th in ODIs and 19th against Sri Lanka. How many times have we seen him doing this with the tail? What an absolute legend this guy is. He has fought a lone battle out there today. Coming to the ball now, Pradeep bowls a full toss, a gift on off. Dhoni times his drive through covers to fetch himself a boundary. The India dressing room lauds the effort, they know the value of this knock.
0
Nuwan Pradeep to MS Dhoni
Flicks it towards fine leg and again does not want the single.
0
Nuwan Pradeep to MS Dhoni
Good length around off, Dhoni guides it towards third man and opts not to take the single.
0
Nuwan Pradeep to MS Dhoni
Worked with the angle to mid-wicket.
6
Nuwan Pradeep to MS Dhoni
SIX! Stand and deliver! That is what he has to do now. Pradeep bowls it in his arc, on a length around off. Dhoni lofts it over the long off fence for a maximum. The first of the game. He is four away from a superb half century.
Nuwan Pradeep is back into the attack.
0
Sachith Pathirana to Yuzvendra Chahal
Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
0
Sachith Pathirana to Yuzvendra Chahal
Tosses it up on off, Chahal presses forward and defends it.
0
Sachith Pathirana to Yuzvendra Chahal
The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
Yuzvendra Chahal is the last man in. He has 4 balls to survive in this over.