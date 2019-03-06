South Africa will look to extend their lead in the five-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, who have been in miserable form in the ODI format. Having won the first ODI in Johannesburg by eight wickets, South Africa will be aiming to extend their winning run against a struggling Sri Lanka. Winning the toss in the first ODI, the host bowled Sri Lanka out for 231 runs. Imran Tahir (3/26) and Lungi Ngidi (3/60) were the key wicket-takers for South Africa. Kusal Mendis top-scored for Sri Lanka with 60 runs. In reply, South Africa chased down the 232-run target in 38.3 overs. Captain Faf-du-Plessis remained unbeaten on 112 from 114 balls. Whereas, wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock made 81 runs from 72 balls. The Sri Lankan bowlers failed to make an impact. Vishwa Fernando and Akila Dananjaya picked a wicket apiece for Sri Lanka. (LIVE SCORECARD)