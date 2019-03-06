 
SA vs SL 2nd ODI Live Cricket Score: South Africa Aim To Extend Series Lead

Updated: 06 March 2019 16:32 IST

South Africa lead the five-match series 1-0.

Live Cricket Score, South Africa vs Sri Lanka 2nd ODI, Lungi Ngidi picked 3 wickets in the 1st ODI. © AFP

South Africa will look to extend their lead in the five-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, who have been in miserable form in the ODI format. Having won the first ODI in Johannesburg by eight wickets, South Africa will be aiming to extend their winning run against a struggling Sri Lanka. Winning the toss in the first ODI, the host bowled Sri Lanka out for 231 runs. Imran Tahir (3/26) and Lungi Ngidi (3/60) were the key wicket-takers for South Africa. Kusal Mendis top-scored for Sri Lanka with 60 runs. In reply, South Africa chased down the 232-run target in 38.3 overs. Captain Faf-du-Plessis remained unbeaten on 112 from 114 balls. Whereas, wicket-keeper batsman Quinton de Kock made 81 runs from 72 balls. The Sri Lankan bowlers failed to make an impact. Vishwa Fernando and Akila Dananjaya picked a wicket apiece for Sri Lanka. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Teams:

South Africa (From): Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Faf du Plessis(c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dale Steyn, Tabraiz Shamsi

Sri Lanka (From): Niroshan Dickwella(w), Upul Tharanga, Kusal Perera, Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Akila Dananjaya, Lasith Malinga(c), Lakshan Sandakan, Vishwa Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Isuru Udana, Kasun Rajitha, Avishka Fernando, Priyamal Perera, Angelo Perera

Live Score Updates Between SA vs SL 2nd ODI, straight from Supersport Park, Centurion

 

  • 16:28 (IST)Mar 06, 2019
    Players from both the teams have lined up for their respective national anthems.
  • 16:26 (IST)Mar 06, 2019
    Here is Sri Lanka's playing XI: 

    Niroshan Dickwella(w), Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Oshada Fernando, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Thisara Perera, Akila Dananjaya, Lasith Malinga(c), Kasun Rajitha, Vishwa Fernando
  • 16:26 (IST)Mar 06, 2019
    Here is the playing XI for South Africa: 

    Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Faf du Plessis(c), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Wiaan Mulder, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir
  • 16:22 (IST)Mar 06, 2019
    Sri Lanka have won the toss and have opted to bowl.
  • 16:21 (IST)Mar 06, 2019
    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second ODI between South Africa and Sri Lanka in Centurion.
