Live Cricket Score, India vs Bangladesh Test, Day 4: Hosts Aim Look To End Bangladesh Resistance

Updated: 12 February 2017 09:22 IST

Live Cricket Score, India vs Bangladesh: India will aim to bowl out Bangladesh early on Day 4 after failing to do so throughout Saturday. Get all live updates of India vs Bangladesh Test here.

Live Score, India vs Bangladesh: Mushfiqur Rahim and Mehedi Hasan managed to keep Indian bowlers at bay. © BCCI

Bangladesh batted well to not get burdened by India's massive first innings total and be bowled out on Day 3. On the contrary, the visitors batted really well to hold out the entire day by losing only five wickets and ending Saturday at 322/6, trailing India by another 365 runs. Shakib Al Hasan played a solid hand when things were getting dire for the visitors and that show of resistance rubbed off on Mushfiqur Rahim and Mehedi Hasan both of whom managed to keep Indian bowlers at bay. The hosts will now be under pressure to bowl out Bangladesh as early as possible on Day 4 and try and win the one-off Test. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Get live score and live updates of India vs Bangladesh Test here.

 

09:20 IST: The pitch still looks good for batting. And the visitors can fancy their chances of giving a tough fight to the Indians.

09:15 IST: Bangladesh's first target would certainly be to score 166 runs more to avoid follow-on. India, on the other side will have to bowl their heart out. A lot will depend on how R Ashwin and R Jadeja bowl.

09:14 IST: The 4th day is about to start in 20 minutes time. Bangladesh are 322/6, thanks to the unbeaten 87-run partnership between captain Mushfiqur Rahim and Mehedi Raza. They still trail India by 365 runs.

09:10 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog

Seasoned all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan and captain Mushfiqur Rahim both scored resilient half-centuries which ruined India captain Virat Kohli's plan of bowling out Bangladesh early.

A mention must also be made for teenager Mehedi Hasan, who scored his maiden half-century in Test cricket and also remained unbeaten along with Rahim.

Both Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja remained pretty ineffective on Saturday and will give it one more try on Sunday to clinch the last four Bangladeshi wickets.

