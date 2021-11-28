Bangladesh vs Pakistan Live Updates, 1st Test Day 3: Pakistan opener Abid Ali scored a superb century but Bangladesh bowlers brought their team back into the game with a flurry of wickets on Day 3 of the ongoing first Test match at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. Taijul completed a well-deserved five-wicket haul to put the visitors under pressure in pursuit of Bangladesh's first innings score of 330 runs. The Pakistan middle-order was jolted with the wickets of Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Fawad Alam and Mohammad Rizwan in quick succession as they lost their way after getting a good start from openers Abid and Abdullah Shafique. Pakistan will look to get as close to Bangladesh's total as possible and reduce the first innings deficit. (LIVE SCORECARD)