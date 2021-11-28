Bangladesh vs Pakistan, Live Updates, 1st Test Day 3: Bangladesh Bowlers Dominate As Pakistan Lose Quick Wickets
Bangladesh vs Pakistan, Live Updates, 1st Test Day 3: Bangladesh bowlers dominated proceedings with quick wickets after Pakistan's good start in the first innings.
Bangladesh vs Pakistan Live Updates, 1st Test Day 3: Pakistan opener Abid Ali scored a superb century but Bangladesh bowlers brought their team back into the game with a flurry of wickets on Day 3 of the ongoing first Test match at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. Taijul completed a well-deserved five-wicket haul to put the visitors under pressure in pursuit of Bangladesh's first innings score of 330 runs. The Pakistan middle-order was jolted with the wickets of Azhar Ali, Babar Azam, Fawad Alam and Mohammad Rizwan in quick succession as they lost their way after getting a good start from openers Abid and Abdullah Shafique. Pakistan will look to get as close to Bangladesh's total as possible and reduce the first innings deficit. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Bangladesh have taken a review for LBW. Looked going down the leg side to the naked eye. It's a fair delivery. UltraEdge shows there is no bat involved. Ball Tracking shows umpire's call on wicktes hitting. Bangladesh retain their review. The on-field decision will stay.
Darted on middle and leg. Faheem Ashraf gets across and defends it
Fuller on off. Faheem Ashraf looks to drive but gets the inside half of his blade onto the turf.
Shorter length around off. Faheem Ashraf looks to cut but fails to get the timing as the ball rolls towards the off side.
Slower in the air on off. Faheem Ashraf pushes it to covers.
Flatter and quicker on off. Faheem Ashraf defends this off the front foot.
Full and outside off. Shaheen Afridi hits it through covers for a couple.
On middle, blocked out.
Shaheen Afridi is the last man in.
Nauman Ali has been given out LBW here. But he has gone for the review straightaway. The UltraEdge showed some spike near the bat but it was too close to the pads. The umpire has decided that no bat is invloved. The Ball Tracker rolls in and it shows THREE REDS! The decision stays. Another wicket for Bangladesh.
OUT! LBW! Taijul Islam tosses it up, on middle. Nauman Ali looks to tuck it on the leg side but misses. He gets thudded on the pads. Taijul Islam appeals for an lbw and the umpire agrees. Nauman Ali is very confident of getting an inside edge and he straightaway review. UtraEdge shows a spike but the bat is very close to the pad. The evidence isn't conclusive enough and the umpire goes with pad first. Ball Tracking shows three reds and Pakistan burn a review as well. Taijul Islam is on fire as he bags his sixth wicket.
FOUR! That is a good shot! Tosses it up, on middle. Nauman Ali gets down on one knee and sweeps it to deep square leg for a boundary.
Loopy ball, on off. Nauman Ali blocks it out.
Sliding down leg, Nauman Ali tickles it to fine leg. Long chase for the short fine leg fielder and keeps it down to a couple.
Floats it up, outside off, pushed to covers.
On off, tapped towards covers.
FOUR! That will relieve some pressure! Loopy ball, on off. Faheem Ashraf gets low and slogs it towards deep mid-wicket for a boundary. 250 up for Pakistan!