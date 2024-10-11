Pakistan suffered its 10th straight loss, going down to England by an innings and 47 runs in Multan on Friday. Despite scoring 556 in the first innings, England's mammoth total of 823/7 declared proved insurmountable for Pakistan. Despite valiant efforts from Salman Agha, who scored 63, and Aamer Jamal, who remained unbeaten on 55, Pakistan second innings folded for 220 in the morning session on Day 5. Following the loss, Pakistan scripted several unwanted records and feats. Firstly, Pakistan are now without a win in Tests at home for nearly four years, a record 1,331 days to be precise.

Pakistan have a 0 per cent win percentage at home in Tests since 2022 and are dead last in the current World Test Championship (WTC) points table.

The Shan Masood-led side has become the first team ever to lose a Test match by an innings after scoring 500+ runs in the first innings of the match.

Pakistan have now lost five Tests after scoring 500 or more runs, the most by a team in the history of Test cricket.

Pakistan bowled 150 overs in Multan, registering just one maiden. The previous record was held by South Africa, who bowled 88.5 overs against England at Durban in 1939, without registering a maiden over.

Last but not the least, Shan Masood is the first Pakistan captain to lose 6 Tests in a row.

Masoood, who scored 151 in the first innings to lead his team to a big total, admitted he was disappointed after an innings defeat.

"It is disappointing to lose again. England found a way to win the match; they created their window of opportunity. Harsh reality is that test cricket quality sides find a way to win matches," he told the media after the match on Friday.

"I wouldn't say my team is mentally weak but we expected this pitch to break by the third day onwards that is why we prolonged our innings. But at the end of the day you have to find ways to take 20 wickets and we are not doing that in recent times," he added.

