Kevin Pietersen was one of the most stylish batters to play for the England cricket team. The South African-born batter played 104 Tests, 136 ODIs and 37 T20Is for England scoring 8,181, 4,440 and 1,176 runs in the three formats, respectively. Pietersen had also captained the England national team. He featured in the Indian Premier League (IPL) too, playing for numerous teams, including the Delhi Daredevils, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rising Pune Supergiants. He has also featured in the Pakistan Super League for Quetta Gladiators and the Caribbean Premier League for St Lucia Zouks.

Pietersen is a retired cricketer now. He last played an international match in January, 2014. Recently, the former England batter shared couple of videos of his son Dylan's batting on Instagram with the caption: "Like father, like son…#Flamingo."

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh reacted to the video, commenting: "Wow ! Same style"

However, in the next video that Pietersen shared, he wrote: "Definitely NOT like father, like son! Dylan has a way better high elbow than I ever did!"

Many well-known personalities left a comment on Pietersen's post among them was Bollywood star Suniel Shetty, who wrote: "He is goooooooooood".

Recently, Pietersen weighed in on Virat Kohli's form, saying the Indian batter is in "that dark place" and one can just hope he finds form because the game needs him to score runs.

"I think he is at point and having been at that point in my career on a couple of occasions, it is not nice. It is a very lonely, lonely place especially when you have all eyes on you. Every single thing is Kohli, Kohli and Kohli. He is in that dark place, I just hope it ends quickly because the game needs him to score runs," Pietersen told Star Sports after the game between RCB and SRH.