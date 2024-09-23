Indian cricket team on Sunday registered a dominating 280-run win over Bangladesh in the first Test match at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. While the match was happening on the ground, an out-of-favour India batter was battling his emotions to perform as a host for live broadcast of the game. It was opening batter Abhinav Mukund who lost his grandmother, but came to duty hours after the incident. Fighting his inner battles, Mukund did his job to perfection and later revealed about the tragedy to people on social media.

"Less than 24 hours after my grandmother passed away, I had to go live as an anchor for the very 1st time. From cricketer to expert and now hosting the show I was nervous. But thankfully I felt at home in chepauk and managed to sail through these 4 days and watched the local boy @rashwin99 scale newer heights and equal the late Shane Warne's tally of 5wkt hauls," wrote Mukund on Instagram.

Ravichandran Ashwin picked his 37th five-wicket haul in Test cricket as he returned figures of 6 for 88 in the final innings of the match. With the achievement, Ashwin tied with legendary Australian spinner Shane Warne for second-most fifers in the longest format of the game. Sri Lankan legend Muttiah Muralitharan, who has 67 five-wicket hauls, tops the list.

"Another box ticked in my broadcasting career hosting the English show on @officialjiocinema and I am extremely thankful to @parthiv9 and @tamimofficial for giving me such lovely company throughout the test match. @sabakarim_india was 'natty' as well!"

"Enjoyed my first test match, I am sure my grandmother was watching over me to ensure I was calm amidst the chaos! Off to Kanpur now," Mukund added.

India take on Bangladesh in the second and final Test match set to start on September 27 in Kanpur.