Former India cricketer Robin Uthappa had struck a debate following an interview in January 2025, regarding decisions Virat Kohli made during his tenure as captain of Team India. Citing the controversial decision to drop batter Ambati Rayudu from the 2019 World Cup squad, Uthappa had spoken regarding the preferences of Virat Kohli. Now, Ambati Rayudu himself has responded to the comments made by Uthappa, and made his stance clear on the matter. He also gave his opinion on Virat Kohli's leadership.

In January, Uthappa had suggested that the decision to drop Rayudu - who was expected to make the team - from the 2019 World Cup squad was one made due to preferences. Rayudu had been left out of the squad for all-rounder Vijay Shankar, with the latter being preferred due to his "three-dimensional" qualities.

"If Virat Kohli didn't like anyone, he didn't feel someone was good, then they were cut. (Ambati) Rayudu is the prime example. You feel bad. Everybody has preferences, I agree, but you cannot close the door on a player after taking him to the cusp," Uthapa had said, speaking to Lallantop.

"He had World Cup clothes and a World Cup kit bag; everything was there at his home. A player would be thinking that he is going to the World Cup. But you shut the door on him. That wasn't fair according to me," Uthappa had elaborated.

Now, Rayudu has broken his silence on the matter.

"What Uthappa was trying to say is that Kohli has strong likes and dislikes. But in my case, Kohli was the one who backed me. He liked me. Under his captaincy, I played many games for India," Rayudu clarified, speaking on the Raw Talks podcast.

"He was the one who brought me into the team. He understands the struggle because he is also from a humble background. He has played tremendous cricket," Rayudu added.

However, Rayudu hinted that there may have been leadership decisions during Kohli's captaincy that were found wanting.

"His leadership sometimes was found wanting, which everyone knows. What Uthappa mentioned was that during his captaincy, he made mistakes. It's not about preferences, but it's about logic," Rayudu stated.

Rayudu, however, diminished any idea that the decision to leave him out of the World Cup squad had a personal motive on Kohli's part.

"I won't say Kohli or Ravi Shastri or MSK Prasad took the call. It was a collective decision. They thought something else would be better for their team. But I don't think it was personal," Rayudu said.