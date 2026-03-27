Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are likely to be without the services of their overseas pacer Nuwan Thushara, who has reportedly been denied a NoC (No Objection Certificate) by Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) to participate in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. According to a report, the Sri Lankan board allows its players to participate in overseas leagues only if they meet certain fitness standards. Though Thushara isn't injured at the moment, his fitness is reportedly not up to the standards the SLC wants him to be. Hence, his NoC to participate in the IPL has been withheld.

Last week, the SLC clarified that all of its contracted players who wish to feature in IPL 2026 must clear its compulsory Physical Performance Test. The board had no qualms in issuing NoCs to Dushmantha Chameera, Pathum Nissanka, and Kamindu Mendis after they successfully met the fitness requirements.

According to a report in Sri Lankan outlet NewsWire, however, Thushara has failed to meet the fitness standards that the board wants him to, yet. Sri Lanka great Chaminda Vaas, however, wasn't happy seeing such drastic measures being taken by the SLC.

“Fitness is extremely important when it comes to cricket, there is no doubt about that. But you can't ignore it for years and then suddenly enforce strict standards just before the IPL. A player missing out now feels more like poor planning than discipline,” Vaas said.

Josh Hazlewood Boost To RCB

Hazlewood has officially joined the RCB camp ahead of the IPL 2026 season. The development was confirmed by the Bengaluru-based franchise on their social handles. The addition of Hazlewood is seen as a significant boost to RCB's bowling attack, especially with his experience and success in both domestic and international cricket.

However, the defending champions RCB will be without star pacer Hazlewood at the start of the tournament, as the Australian continues to recover from hamstring and Achilles injuries.

The right-arm speedster also missed the home Ashes series against England last year. Hazlewood was also ruled out of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

Hazlewood was one of the overarching reasons for RCB's maiden IPL title win, as he claimed 22 wickets in 12 matches for the franchise at an average of 17.54.

With ANI Inputs