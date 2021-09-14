Sri Lanka fast bowling icon Lasith Malinga on Tuesday announced that he is retiring from all forms of cricket. "Hanging up my #T20 shoes and #retiring from all forms of cricket! Thankful to all those who supported me in my journey, and looking forward to sharing my experience with young cricketers in the years to come," the 38-year-old tweeted. He also shared a video that had a montage of some of his special moments on the field and a message thanking all the teams he played for and his teammates. "While my shoes will rest my love for the game will never rest," he titled the video.

Hanging up my #T20 shoes and #retiring from all forms of cricket! Thankful to all those who supported me in my journey, and looking forward to sharing my experience with young cricketers in the years to come.https://t.co/JgGWhETRwm #LasithMalinga #Ninety9 — Lasith Malinga (@ninety9sl) September 14, 2021

Malinga played in 226 ODIs, 84 T20 Internationals (T20Is) and 30 Tests for Sri Lanka. While he picked 101 wickets in the longest format of the game, he has 338 scalps in ODIs and 107 in T20Is.

Malinga had made his debut for Sri Lanka in a Test against Australia on July 1, 2004.

Known for his ability to bowl deadly yorkers, Malinga played a crucial role in Sri Lanka reaching the final of the 2011 World Cup.

He then went on to lead Sri Lanka to the 2014 T20 World Cup trophy.

Promoted

Malinga was also a veteran in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He made 122 appearances for Mumbai Indians an was a key role in helping the franchise become the most successful one in the cash-rich league.

The right-arm pacer had announced his retirement from franchise cricket in January this year.