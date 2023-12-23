The on-field spat between star India batter Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir during the IPL 2023 left everyone stunned. The incident took place on May 1 in Lucknow during the match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants, where Kohli got indulged into a war of words with LSG pacer Naveen-ul-Haq. After the match ended, the things got heated up and Gambhir, who was the mentor of LSG, intervened in the support of Naveen, which led to an intense drama.

However, this was not the time first time that these two players got involved into a fight. Earlier in IPL 2013, both of them had a verbal spat during a match. Gambhir is widely known for his blunt remarks but the former India batter won many hearts with his recent statement regarding Kohli's 50th ODI ton.

Kohli scored his record-breaking 50th ODI hundred against New Zealand during the semi-final match of the ODI World Cup 2023. Recently, ahead of the 3rd ODI match between India and South Africa, Gambhir was asked a question on Star Sports that on which bowler's over, did Kohli achieve the phenomenal feat.

Gambhir said, "Lockie Ferguson. Ye aap baar baar dikhana, mujhe sab kuch yaad rehta hai. Ladai meri sirf on the field hai(Please show this clip again and again, I remember everything. My fight is only on the field)"

Kohli Gambhir

That smile at the end thopic.twitter.com/jSXz2xFUE6 — Ishan Joshi (@ishanjoshii) December 23, 2023

This answer by the two-time IPL champion left everyone, including his fellow cricket expert Piyush Chawla, utterly impressed.

Gambhir has been appointed as the mentor for Kolkata Knight Riders for the upcoming season. As KKR bought pacer Mitchell Starc at a whopping price of Rs 24.75 crore, Gambhir stated that the Aussie quick will be the X-factor and the leader of the bowling pack.

"He (Starc) is an X-factor, there is no doubt about that. Someone who can bowl with the new ball, bowl in the death overs and more importantly, someone who can lead the attack," Gambhir, who was present at the auction, said.

(With PTI Inputs)