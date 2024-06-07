Shreyas Iyer is now part of the elite club of captains to have won the IPL. The star batter led the Kolkata Knight Riders to glory at the IPL 2024. He led the side to its third IPL title. It was a campaign that was almost flawless. However, before the IPL 2024, Shreyas Iyer had a torrid time. He was dropped from BCCI central contract list. That was preceded by reports on his fitness that saw him miss a Ranji Trophy game.

Shreyas Iyer was part of the national team in the first two Tests against England. However, he was dropped for the last three Tests after a run of poor scores. Later, he skipped a Ranji Trophy match for Mumbai as he claimed he was having a back issue. However, a report in The Indian Express, said the NCA gave a contradictory fitness report on him. During this time, several media publications have claimed, Shreyas Iyer attended a pre-IPL camp with Kolkata Knight Riders.

That turn of events, saw BCCI telling specifically in a press release that domestic cricket was mandatory for stars who wished to play for the national team.

Now, on Friday evening, Iyer released a video where he talked about his break, lack of communication and decisions that 'didn't go' in his favour. Though he did not mention it clearly, there were clear indications that it was BCCI contract snub and the criticism he faced post that.

"I had a terrific World Cup and I wanted to take a break after that and wanted to work on my body and build some strength around certain area. Due to lack of communication, there were some decisions, that didn't go in my favour," Shreyas Iyer said on his YouTube channel.

"But I realised that the bat is going to be in my hand and it's on me to perform and win trophies. I decided that once I win Ranji Trophy and IPL that would be an apt answer for whatever happened in the past and thankfully everything fell to right place. I am grateful, how it happened."