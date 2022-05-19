Considered by many to be one of the best batters in cricket history, Rahul Dravid has been on the receiving end of plenty of praises from experts and former players. Former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara joined the bandwagon on Thursday during a brief interaction with Lasith Malinga. The former wicketkeeper-batter was asked about who would he choose to bat for his life. Without giving it a thought, Sangakarra replied, "Rahul Dravid, he's unbelievable in that role."

"'The Wall', there is a reason for that name", he further added.

Here is the video of Sangakarra and Malinga's interaction:

Sangakkara is currently with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season and he serves as the franchise's director of cricket and head coach.

Meanwhile, the franchise roped in Malinga this year as their fast bowling coach.

RR are edging closer to qualification for the playoffs and face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their final league game on Friday and only a heavy defeat can prevent their progression to the knockouts.

RR are currently third in the IPL 2022 Points Table with 16 points from 13 games (including eight wins and five defeats).

In their previous game, they defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 24 runs in Match 63 with Trent Boult taking two wickets for RR.

All eyes will be on Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal in the upcoming game.

Buttler currently leads the Orange Cap race with 627 runs in 13 games, including three tons and three fifties.

Meanwhile, Chahal is in pole position in the Purple Cap race with 24 wickets in 13 fixtures.