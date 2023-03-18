Superstar Rajinikanth was in attendance at the Wankhede Stadium during the first ODI between India and Australia on Friday. The cameras spotted him watching the game from the stands after which, several photos of him went viral on social media. India spinner Kuldeep Yadav and all-rounder Washington Sundar met the veteran actor, before leaving for Visakhapatnam, the venue for the second ODI that takes place on Sunday. Kuldeep took to Instagram to share a couple of photos of him with Rajinikanth.

Sundar also captioned a picture of him with the superstar actor.

In the first ODI, Mohammed Shami's bowling figures of 3-17 and an unbeaten 75 by KL Rahul helped India beat Australia by five wickets.

Australia were bowled out for 188 in 35.4 overs after a dramatic collapse following opener Mitchell Marsh's 65-ball 81 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

In a tricky chase, India were in trouble at 39-4 before Rahul stayed calm and put on key partnerships including an unbeaten 108-run stand with Ravindra Jadeja, who made 45, to achieve victory in 39.5 overs.

The hosts lead the three-match series 1-0 with the two teams warming up for the 50-over World Cup later this year in India.

Bowlers ruled in the ODI opener with Shami and Mohammed Siraj taking three wickets each to make Australia slide from a strong 129-2 after being invited to bat first.

The Australian innings turned on its head after Marsh, who is playing as a specialist batsman after recovering from an ankle injury, departed in the 20th over.

Rohit Sharma will lead India, after missing the first ODI due to a family commitment.

(With AFP Inputs)