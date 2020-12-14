Kuldeep Yadav turned 26 on Monday and wishes poured in from the cricket community on the cricketer's birthday. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted highlights from Kuldeep's hat-trick against the West Indies in December 2019. "Our very own spin machine turns 26 today. Wishing @imkuldeep18 a very #HappyBirthday. Keep shining!" wrote Kolkata Knight Riders, Kuldeep's Indian Premier League team, on Twitter. "Happy birthday lil bro wishing you the best of everything," wrote Kuldeep's spin-bowling partner Yuzvendra Chahal. "Thank you mere bhai (my brother)," replied Kuldeep.

88 intl. caps

168 intl. wickets

Fastest Indian spinner to 100 ODI wickets

First Indian to take two hat-tricks in international cricket



Wishing #TeamIndia's @imkuldeep18 a very happy birthday



Let's relive his hat-trick against West Indies — BCCI (@BCCI) December 14, 2020

Kuldeep's former India and Uttar Pradesh teammate Suresh Raina posted his wishes on social media.

"Wish you a very Happy Birthday @kuldeep_18 .. Have a wonderful day my brother and a superb year ahead," wrote Raina.

"Happy birthday @imkuldeep18 Have a great day and year ahead bro!" wrote Hanuma Vihari, Kuldeep's India teammate.

Happy birthday @imkuldeep18

Have a great day and year ahead bro! — Hanuma vihari (@Hanumavihari) December 14, 2020

Kuldeep is part of India's Test squad for the tour of Australia. India play four Tests starting with the first in Adelaide from December 17, which will be a day-night affair.

Kuldeep made his international debut in March 2017 in the Dharamsala Test against Australia.

The left-arm wrist spinner has played six Tests, 61 One-day Internationals and 21 Twenty20 Internationals.

The 26-year-old has two ODI hat-tricks to his name - against Australia in 2017 and the West Indies in 2019.

He has 24 Test wickets, 105 ODI wickets and 39 T20I wickets to his credit and played for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2020.

Overall, Kuldeep has played 99 T20s and has 120 wickets to his name at an economy rate of 7.54.