India cricketer Krunal Pandya and his wife Pankhuri were blessed with a baby boy. The India and Lucknow Super Giants all-rounder took to social media and revealed the name of his son on Sunday, July 24. Krunal married Pankhuri Sharma, a model, in 2017. Krunal is pretty active on social media along with brother Hardik Pandya and his wife Natasa Stankovic. He also shares a lot of videos and photos with his nephew Agastya, who is Hardik and Natasa's son. Krunal and Pankhuri have named their son as 'Kavir'.

"Kavir Krunal Pandya," Krunal captioned a post on Twitter.

Kavir Krunal Pandya pic.twitter.com/uitt6bw1Uo — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) July 24, 2022

So far, has played in 19 T20Is and five ODIs for the Indian team.

Recently, Krunal signed for English county Warwickshire for the Royal London Cup One Day championship from August 2-23.

"Krunal is an incredible signing for the club, and I'm delighted to welcome him to Edgbaston. Krunal will bring a wealth of international experience to a team that will be desperate to do well," Director of Cricket, Paul Farbrace was quoted as saying in a media statement.

Krunal had made his ODI debut in 2021 against England, where he struck the fastest half-century in 26 balls in history by a debutant in ODI cricket.

Krunal, who has won multiple IPL trophies with Mumbai Indians, and played for LSG, during the last edition.

Promoted

Warwickshire will play eight group-stages matches, with four at home at Edgbaston, in this summer's Royal London Cup competition. The top three counties at the end of the group stage progress to the knockout stages.

(With PTI Inputs)