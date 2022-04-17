Considered by many to be one of the greatest batters ever in cricket history, Sunil Gavaskar was on the receiving end of some special words from former teammate Ravi Shastri. Speaking on ESPNCricinfo, Shastri stated that any player would be willing to give their "right arm or a leg" just to bat with the 1983 World Cup winner. The former India head coach was initially asked with whom did he enjoy batting more; Kris Srikkanth or Sunil Gavaskar. Pausing for a second, Shastri instantly replied, "Gavaskar, I mean people will give their right arm or a leg just to be at the non-striker's end when that great man is at the other end."

Gavaskar first appeared for India in March 1971, in a red-ball game vs England at Queen's Park Oval. He also played his last international game in an ODI fixture, in November 1987 against England, at Wankhede Stadium.

In 125 Tests, He registered 10122 runs for India and smacked 3092 runs in 108 ODIs. With a record (at the time) 34 Test tons, Gavaskar was the first batter from India to showcase consistency in international cricket.

He dominated West Indies pacers at a time when they were feared by everyone else.

Meanwhile, Shastri first appeared for India in February 1981, in a Test match vs New Zealand. He also last played for India in a Test match against South Africa in December 1992.

In 80 Test matches, he slammed 3830 runs and also clattered 3108 runs in 150 ODIs. The former all-rounder also took 151 wickets in 80 Tests and 129 dismissals in 150 ODI games.