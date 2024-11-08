Sent to Australia, as part of the India A team, KL Rahul hasn't done his reputation much good since arriving Down Under. Opening the batting, KL Rahul was dismissed for just 10 runs in 44 balls in the second unofficial Test in Melbourne. The batter was expected to deliver, having been dismissed for just 4 runs in 4 balls in the first innings of the same match. Up against spinner Corey Rocchiccioli, however, Rahul made an absolute mess as he directed the ball onto the stumps in a bizarre manner.

While Rahul's form has been a concern for the Indian team for a long time, his application has also come under scrutiny. The Karnataka lad was replaced by Sarfaraz Khan in the second and the third Test against New Zealand. The BCCI selection committee then decided to send him to Australia as part of the India A series, hoping to see him regain his form.

But, the first Test only saw him accumulate 14 runs in two innings, with his latest dismissal producing a facepalm moment. It was probably the most bizarre dismissal of the year. Here's the video:

Earlier, Dhruv Jurel showcased his sound technique and cool temperament while wickets fell like ninepins at the other end in another shoddy batting display by India AJurel (80 off 186 balls), who came to bat in the third over scored nearly half of India A's paltry first innings total of 161 in 57.1 overs with only other batter to cross 20-run mark was Devdutt Padikkal (26).

Veteran KL Rahul (4), opening the batting, done in by a peach of a delivery from Scott Boland (1/51 in 15 overs).

What stood out during the day was Jurel's composure and ability to play late, using soft hands.

When there was extra bounce, he would quickly loosen his bottom hand grip to ensure that the ball didn't go to slip or gully region.

He judged the length perfectly and the flicked six off Boland was a treat to watch.

While Rishabh Pant is the first-choice wicketkeeper batter, Jurel's ability to leave deliveries on length should put him in a better position than Sarfaraz Khan in the middle-order batter role.

It was also the day when one got an indication that India senior team might bank on Rahul's experience of opening the innings if Rohit Sharma skips a match.

However, Boland got him with a perfectly pitched up delivery that straightened to take his outside edge.

