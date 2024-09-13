India's two-match Test series against Bangladesh is set to kick off on November 19. The series will also see Rishabh Pant making his comeback to Test cricket as the player missed the format since his horrible car crash in December 2022. While Pant will be the cynosure of all eyes, it will also be interesting to see if the Indian cricket team shows more trust on KL Rahul's experience or it goes with a young Sarfaraz Khan, who has piled lots of runs in the past few years. Both of them have been named in the squad for the first Test against Bangladesh.

While commenting on KL Rahul, former India player Aakash Chopra said that the player will always be in the shadows of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.

"I personally like KL Rahul as a player. He will have to score runs. If he keeps scoring runs, he will keep moving forward. His fate is that he will always be in the shadows of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. These are the big guys. I feel Rahul is super talented, super skilled. He will keep playing until he keeps scoring runs. Although the team rates him very high, an atmosphere gets created against him very quickly in Indian cricket," Chopra said in a video posted on his YouTube channel.

"There are plenty of people who go after him. So he won't get as long a rope as you would give to anyone else with the same caliber or pedigree. If it's up to me, I would definitely give it because he has scored a lot of runs and difficult runs," he added.

India are set to play a total of 10 Test matches ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final. After matches against Bangladesh, the Rohit Sharma-led side will host New Zealand for a three-match Test series before touring to Australia for a series of five matches.