There is a good news for the fans of the Indian cricket team. KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer are back in their groove, batting in the nets ahead of the 2023 Asia Cup. The continental event is set to take place in Sri Lanka and Pakistan, starting August 30 with the final scheduled to be played on September 17. In a press release in late July, the BCCI had informed that both Rahul and Iyer resumed their practice. Now in a video uploaded by Kolkata Knight Riders and their star player Venkatesh Iyer, both Shreyas and Rahul could be seen batting in the nets, showing great form.

Watch videos of their batting here:

Shreyas Iyer practicing in NCA. Good news for Indian Team.#shreyasiyer pic.twitter.com/st9sKCO7w4 — (@YashGodara69) August 12, 2023

India are yet to announce their squad for the Asia Cup and the latest videos give a really positive sign.

While Shreyas in April decided to opt for back surgery for his recurring lower-back injury Rahul had undergone a thigh surgery in May. Both the players are currently rehabilitating at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

In the absence of KL, India have been utilising Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan as wicketkeepers. Rahul was the initial main choice in wicketkeeping leading upto the Asia Cup and the World Cup, since Rishabh Pant is also recovering from injuries sustained in a car accident last year. The southpaw is also rehabilitating at the NCA.

Talking about Shreyas Iyer, he is India's first-choice at the number 4 position in ODIs. In his absence, the team has been struggling to find a perfect replacement.

(With ANI Inputs)