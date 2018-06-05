KL Rahul Shows Off Style At This Cricketer's Wedding

India opener KL Rahul, apart from his brilliant batting, has become a style icon for youngsters in a short period of time. KL Rahul on Monday attended India A batsman Mayank Agarwal's wedding. Mayank got hitched to his long-time girlfriend Aashita Sood. KL Rahul, who finished the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 season on a high, looked elegant in turban and waist coat. Rahul was accompanied with Karnataka fast bowler Ronit More. The twitter handle of KL Rahul's fan club shared photos of Karnataka's dashing opener.

Rahul played a starring role for Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2018, ending the season in third place in the list of the top run-getters. The right-handed opener amassed 659 runs at an average of 54.91 and a strike rate of 158.41.

He finished behind only Rishabh Pant and 'Orange Cap' winner Kane Williamson but the opener's average was the best among the top 10. Only Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni (75.83) had a better average than the Kings XI Punjab star.