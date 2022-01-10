Former India head coach Ravi Shastri became a part of Indian cricketing folklore when he dispatched Baroda's Tilak Raj for six sixes in an over in a Ranji Trophy match while representing Bombay (Mumbai), in January 1985. Baroda's captain in that match and Shastri's former India teammate, Kiran More, took to Twitter on Monday and posted his memories from that encounter, which took place exactly 37 years ago.

"On this day in 1985 when @RaviShastriOfc struck six sixes in an over against Baroda's Tilak Raj, I was leading the side and keeping too! A very crafty bowler, Tilak, was at the receiving end of Ravi, who was in the middle of a great season. He could really hit big sixes #cricket," More posted.

Shastri, known for his wit and sense of humour responded in style by thanking More.

"Thanks, Jockey. You had the best view," Shastri added along with a 'winking face with tongue' emoji.

Thanks, Jockey. You had the best view 😜 https://t.co/UTdTB2oOq2 — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) January 10, 2022

Shastri remained unbeaten on 200 of just 123 balls in the second innings, when he took Raj to the cleaners. He smashed 13 sixes and 13 boundaries during his stay in the middle. He returned to pick two wickets in Baroda's second innings, but More's team hung out for a draw with 3 wickets left to fall.

Promoted

It was the beginning of a purple patch for Shastri as he would go on to play a pivotal role in India's triumph in the World Championship of Cricket in Australia a couple of months later and became a cricketing icon as he won the 'Man of the tournament' award for which he was presented with an Audi car.