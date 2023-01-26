MI Emirates skipper Kieron Pollard continued from where he left on Sunday night at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, as he came up with another blazing half century, his second of the tournament in a row, but ended up on the losing side after Alex Hales and Sherfane Rutherford came together to power the Desert Vipers to a seven-wicket win on Tuesday. Not only by his batting, Pollard also lifted the morale of the side by plucking a one-handed blinder on the ropes to get the prized scalp of his opposite number Colin Munro, who looked threatening with his 22-ball 41.

On the second ball of the 8th over of Desert Vipers' innings, Munro hit a full toss ball from Samit Patel towards long-on where Pollard was stationed. The MI Emirates captain timed his jump beautifully to grab the one-handed stunner.

Besides being an important member of the West Indies cricket team, Kieron Pollard was also a key player for Indian Premier League side Mumbai Indians. He retired from cricket at the highest level in April last year, while his IPL retirement came around seven months later in November 2022.

One of the finest overseas stars to grace the IPL, Pollard made the tough decision to retire, the same day franchises were to submit their 'released and retention' list of players. Pollard, who was expected to be put back in the player pool by his franchise Mumbai Indians after an ordinary 2022 season, went a step ahead by deciding to not play in the league at all.

Pollard was roped in by Mumbai Indians in 2010 and spent 13 glittering seasons with the Mumbai-based franchise. He is now not a part of IPL and international cricket, but the Caibbean all-rounder continues to play franchise cricket.

