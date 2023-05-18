Former England captain Kevin Pietersen, apart from being a star cricketer, is an avid wild life enthusiast. He has often been quite vocal about the conservation of rhinoceros. Pietersen, who has played 104 Tests, 136 ODIs and 37 T20Is, is a commentator in the IPL 2023 as well. On Thursday, Pietersen shared a video of a leopard pouncing on a deer. The unassuming deer can be seen approaching a grassland when the leopard, which was hiding in the tall grass, attacked it. What follows is a tussle between the two as the deer tries to free itself.

Some Twitter users called the video scary.

Pietersen recently urged CSK captain MS Dhoni to continue playing as he "doesn't have to perform", just be "MS Dhoni". "I think everybody wants to keep going. With the impact player becoming more relevant now, I think he can. Yes, absolutely (on Dhoni fixing his knee issue). This is the one tournament he needs to get up for. He can rest his body. If something is wrong with his knee, he can try and sort it out over the next couple of months. Why not? He is a fit guy, he is an athlete," Pietersen said after the match on Star Sports.

Pietersen was truly touched by the love fans have for Dhoni. Seeing so many people stay back after the match, just for Dhoni, the former England captain couldn't stop hailing the human being the CSK skipper is.

"He must love this. Why would he want to give this away? He is under no pressure. He doesn't have to perform. He just needs to be MS Dhoni. And for his kids, for his wife, for his family, how amazing must this have been? Watching this lap of honour," he added.

"He is inspiring. You want to play well for him. You want to be the best version of himself in a team that he is captaining. We have seen that for however many years. He cares so much and when the captain cares so much, everybody starts to feel it. It resonates," said Pietersen.