Former England captain Kevin Pietersen took to Twitter on Monday to share an update about his "immediate family", who have escaped from Ukraine due to the ongoing Russian invasion. Pietersen in his post spoke about the "love" that fleeing Ukrainians are getting from neighbouring Poland, where a lot of Ukrainians have been moving to, including his immediate family.

"I can just tell you that Poland has been incredible to fleeing Ukrainians. From the border to the city of Warsaw. I've had immediate family that have just escaped & they say that the love they've received in Poland is beyond anything they've ever experienced. #ThankYouPoland," the cricketer wrote on Twitter.

Russia and Ukraine are holding their first talks since the outbreak of war last week, with Kyiv demanding an "immediate ceasefire" as the number of refugees fleeing the country hit more than 500,000. As the delegations arrived for talks on the border between Belarus and Ukraine on day five of Moscow's invasion, the Ukrainian presidency demanded the ceasefire "and the withdrawal of troops" - which Moscow is almost certain to reject.