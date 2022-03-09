The world was left in shock when former Australian cricketer Shane Warne died in a Thailand hotel last week. Since his death, wishes and prayers have been pouring in from all around the world. His friends, family members, teammates and even most of his opposition players have acknowledged and mourned the tragic passing away of the spinner. One such opponent which Warne had a famous rivalry with during his playing days, Kevin Pietersen, shared an Instagram post about, paying an emotional tribute to Warne, calling him a "special sportsman, competitor and person."

The caption of the post read:

"He played hard and I mean VERY hard, but he always congratulated you if you did something pretty special! Just a special sportsman, competitor & person! Love ya, Shaunie!."

Recently, the Thai police cited an autopsy report claiming that Warne had died of "natural causes".

"Investigators received an autopsy report today in which a forensic doctor concludes the death was due to natural causes," Krissana Pattanacharoen, deputy national police spokesman, said in a statement.

"Investigators will conclude the autopsy reports and send them to state prosecutor as soon as possible," Krissana added.

Promoted

During his lifetime, Warne played 145 Tests, 194 ODIs and 55 Indian Premier League (IPL) matches.

(With AFP inputs)