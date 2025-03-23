A social media battle seems to have emerged between two former India and Pakistan stars, with Shoib Akhtar releasing videos on Instagram, warning Virender Sehwag of his constant rant. Sehwag, who is the first Indian cricketer to have scored a triple hundred in Test cricket, has apparently gotten to Akhtar's nerves with his constant reminders about the illustrious feat in red-ball cricket. In a video, Akhtar issued a warning to Sehwag to stop talking about the feat as he is "fed up" of hearing the same.

The war triggered as Sehwag featured in a commercial alongside actress Mandira Bedi and Sahiba Bali. In the Instagram post, the former India opener wrote: "Ek triple centurion ke handle se @fwd ka ad post ho raha hai."

Shoaib Akhtar, however, wasn't pleased. In his post on Instagram, the former Pakistan pacer wrote: "@fwd vaalo kisi stylish bande ko lena next ad mein (mere DM open hain). Hahaha."

"I saw a video of Viru Paaji. Man, I'm fed up of hearing him talk. It's the same tape playing for the last 20 years-'300, 300, 300'. Come on, brother, I was there too when you scored that 300. You played really well, no doubt. But it's the month of fasting, and one has to control their tongue-so please, stop now. If you want an entry in the Guinness World Records, I can get that done: 'The person who says 300 the most in the world-Virender Sehwag!'," Akhtar further said in the video.

"If you really want an entry, talk to me. Because I have a real record-you know which one, right?," says Akhtar concluding the video.

Incidentally, it was against Pakistan that Sehwag had become the first Indian cricketer to score a tiple hundred in Tests. The milestone had come in Multan, during India's 2004 tour of Pakistan.

Advertisement

Sehwag had reached the milestone with a six off Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq. Shoaib Akhtar too was a part of the team.