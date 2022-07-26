Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated on July 26 to honour the soldiers who were killed in the line of duty during the Kargil War. The day marks the victory of Indian soldiers in recapturing the mountain heights that were occupied by the Pakistani Army on July 26, 1999, known as the Kargil War. Several members of the Indian cricket fraternity paid their tributes to the Indian soldiers on Tuesday.

"Salute to our young brothers who gave martyrdom for the country The country will always be grateful to you! Kargil Vijay Diwas 23 years. Alive. Jai Hind," tweeted former Indian spinner, Harbhajan Singh.

शत शत नमन हमारे जवान भाइयों को जिन्होंने देश के लिये शहीदी दी???????? देश हमेशा आपका आभारी रहेगा ! कारगिल विजय दिवस 23 साल । ???????? ज़िन्दाबाद । जय हिंद

"This day marks 23 years of India's victory in the Kargil War, we will forever be grateful for all the gallant efforts of the real and brave heroes who sacrificed themselves to protect our great nation. Jai Hind #KargilVijayDiwas," tweeted former Indian batter, Suresh Raina.

#Salute to all the brave soldiers of the #IndianArmedForces who laid down their lives fighting for our nation????????#KargilVijayDiwas, a day to remember the gallant efforts and sacrifices of the Indian Armed Forces. ????????????#JaiHind

"Paying my tributes to the courageous martyrs of the Kargil war who selflessly protected our motherland We will always be indebted to our armed forces. Jai Hind," tweeted former Indian batter, Yuvraj Singh.

Paying my tributes to the courageous martyrs of the Kargil war who selflessly protected our motherland ????????



We will always be indebted to our armed forces.



Jai Hind ???????? #KargilVijayDiwas2022

Meanwhile, cricketer turned politician Gautam Gambhir wrote, "Where it is difficult for us to even breathe, they won a WAR! Salute to the bravest of the brave! #KargilVijayDiwas."

Where it is difficult for us to even breathe, they won a WAR! Salute to the bravest of the brave! #KargilVijayDiwas

The Kargil War was fought between May 8, 1999, to July 26, 1999, against Pakistan intruders, who in the winters of 1998 transgressed into the Indian territory across the Line of Control and occupied fortified defences overlooking the NH 1A in Kargil's Drass and Batalik Sectors of the Ladakh region with a nefarious aim of dominating all military and civil movements on the highway.

Braving unprecedented hardships, overcoming the hazards of near impossible terrain and severe climatic conditions, brave gallant soldiers launched valiant attacks on well-fortified defended localities with relentless valour and enthusiasm, thus attaining an astounding victory

