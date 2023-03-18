Star New Zealand batsman Kane Williamson slammed a brilliant double century to put the Kiwis on top in the second Test match against Sri Lanka at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. After playing a match-winning knock of 121 in the first Test, Williamson continued his brilliant run of form by scoring 215 off 296 deliveries and in the process, he took his tally of double centuries in Test cricket to six. As a result, he is currently tied in fifth spot in all-time double centurions list along with legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Ricky Ponting. Sir Donald Bradman tops the list with 12 double centuries in Tests while former Sri Lanka skipper Kumar Sangakkara is second with 11.

Williamson also crossed the 8000-run mark in Test cricket with an impressive average of 54.89 and even equalled India star Virat Kohli's tally of 28 centuries thanks to his superb innings.

The Black Caps declared their first innings at an imposing 580-4 before reducing Sri Lanka to 26-2 at stumps on day two, leaving the tourists with a very slim prospect of squaring the two-match series.

The in-form Williamson scored 215 and Nicholls posted a career-best 200 not out, with the pair's third-wicket stand of 363 virtually batting Sri Lanka out of the contest.

Their partnership was the fifth-highest by any New Zealand combination and they became the country's first batters to reach 200 in the same innings.

Sri Lankan captain Dimuth Karunaratne will resume on 16 on Sunday and nightwatchman Prabath Jayasuriya remains on four, with the deficit a daunting 554 runs.

(With AFP inputs)