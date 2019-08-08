 
Kane Williamson Celebrates Birthday "Eating Cake" Brought By Sri Lanka Fans. See Pictures

Updated: 08 August 2019 21:50 IST

Kane Williamson saw an exponential rise in his global fan base after the World Cup 2019 in the UK, where he led his team to the final leading from the front.

Kane Williamson celebrated his 29th birthday with his Sri Lankan fans. © Twitter

Kane Williamson saw an exponential rise in his global fan base after the World Cup 2019 in the UK, where he led his team to the final leading from the front. Although New Zealand lost the final match to hosts England, Kane Williamson's composed nature won him praise from not just the fans but his contemporaries as well who appreciated his calmness during the tense moments. As Kane Williamson turned 29 on Thursday, he didn't refuse to cut and eat a cake brought by the Sri Lankan fans during a practice match between New Zealand and Sri Lanka Board President's XI in Katunayake. 

The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) tweeted a couple of pictures of Williamson celebrating his birthday with his fans. The post was flooded with heart-warming wishes within no time. 

"What a way to celebrate the Birthday! Kane Williamson celebrates his 29th with Sri Lankan fans eating a piece of Cake with them during the warm-up!," SLC captioned the pictures on Twitter.

After New Zealand's heart-breaking loss in the World Cup final last month, while other players criticised International Cricket Council's (ICC) strange rules on public platforms, Williamson congratulated England on their maiden World Cup title victory.

Despite not finishing the tournament as the leading run-scorer, Williamson's leadership skills helped him win the Player of The Tournament award.

New Zealand, who are in Sri Lanka for two Tests and three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is), didn't have a good outing in the practice match as Sri Lanka Board President's XI finished the Day 1 of the practice match at 323/6 in 66 overs.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Kane Stuart Williamson Kane Williamson New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Cricket Team Cricket
