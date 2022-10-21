The reactions on Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Jay Shah's statement of India not touring Pakistan for Asia Cup 2023 keep on coming and the latest reaction has come from former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram. The legendary pacer has said that if Jay Shah wanted to make a statement like that, then he should have atleast called the PCB chairman Ramiz Raja and there could have been a discussion. He also went on to say that a statement like this is "just not fair."

"India cannot dictate on how Pakistan play their cricket. For 10-15 years, much cricket did not take place in Pakistan and now teams have finally started touring Pakistan. I am all for their difference, I am an ex-cricketer and sportsperson, I don't know whats happening on the political front. But people to people contact is very important," Akram told A Sports.

"If you wanted to say something like this Mr Jay Shah, then you should have atleast called our chairman and you should have called for a meeting of the Asian Council. You could have given your point of view and there could have been a discussion on it. You cannot just stand up and say we are not travelling to Pakistan," he added.

Further, Akram said: "The hosting rights of the Asia Cup were awarded to Pakistan, the entire council awarded the rights. It is just not fair."

The entire chain of events started on Tuesday with Mr Jay Shah saying that India would not tour Pakistan next year for Asia Cup 2023 and the tournament would rather be played at a neutral venue.

The PCB then responded, by saying that the comments were unilateral and could "split" the international cricket community. It also said moving the Asia Cup out of Pakistan "could impact future events in India" like the World Cup.

On Thursday, The Union Minister For Youth Affairs and Sports, Mr Anurag Thakur said that the home ministry would decide on the cricket team's travel to Pakistan for the Asia Cup.

"Possibilities are always there. Who thought there will be COVID-19? Anything can happen but the chances (of Indian team travelling to Pakistan) are not much. It's a decision that will be taken by the home ministry. Overall, players' safety and security is an important matter," said the minister, according to PTI.