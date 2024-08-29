The disappointing loss against Bangladesh in the first Test match has sparked massive criticism for the Pakistan cricket team. It was the first time that Pakistan were defeated by Bangladesh in Test cricket and their performance has left both fans and experts fuming. Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali asked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to take ideas from India when it comes to hosting more red ball tournaments in order to create a bigger pool of players. He expressed his displeasure at PCB organising a One-Day tournament after the Bangladesh Tests and said that more focus should be on red-ball cricket as Pakistan lack a strong pool of cricketers when it comes to the format.

Basit went on to say that Pakistan have copied systems from England, Australia and New Zealand in the past but right now, they should look at India and try to mimic their domestic system.

"There will be a One-Day tournament called the Champions Cup after the Test series. Pakistan have copied the systems of England, Australia, and New Zealand. India is right next to us, please copy their system too. You need intelligence in copying as well. Just copy what India is doing. The Duleep Trophy is about to begin. Is it a T20 or One-Day tournament? It is a four-day tournament. They are focused on making their base stronger, which is why they are so successful," he said on YouTube.

Abrar Ahmed and Kamran Ghulam, who were previously released from the Pakistan Test squad against Bangladesh, have been recalled to join the team for the second Test scheduled to be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from August 30 to September 3.

Both players had been contributing in a four-day match for Pakistan Shaheens against Bangladesh 'A' at the Islamabad Club, which took place from August 20 to 23.

Abrar, a leg-spinner known for his exceptional control and ability to extract turn on subcontinent pitches, is expected to provide Pakistan with additional spin options. Kamran, a middle-order batsman, brings depth and stability to the batting lineup.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, Pakistan's spearhead fast bowler, has also rejoined the squad after being released at the conclusion of the first Test.

Advertisement

(With IANS inputs)