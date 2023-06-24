India's Test and ODI squad selection for the West Indies tour saw a number of youngsters being given the opportunity. But, seeing a few 'deserved candidates' being snubbed, a number of former cricketers have expressed their displeasure on social media. The likes of Sarfaraz Khan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Priyank Panchal, etc., were all overlooked as the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikward earned the call-up for the tour. Former India batter Wasim Jaffer, giving his two cents on the squads selection, asked the BCCI selection committee some critical questions.

Jaffer, in a tweet, admitted being baffled over the selection of 4 opening batters for the Test squad. He feels Sarfaraz should've earned the nod instead, being a middle-order batter.

The former India Test batter also questioned the absence of Easwaran and Panchal despite the consistent performances they have been showing in First Class cricket for a long period of time. Jaffer tweeted:

My two cents on India's WI tour squads:

1. What's the need of four openers? Instead they could have picked Sarfaraz as extra middle order bat to honour his consistent domestic performances.

2. Easwaran and Panchal have also been doing hard yards in Ranji and India A, knocking on Test doors for a long time. Just because they don't play IPL, is it a case of out of sight out of mind? How did Ruturaj jump the queue?

3. Surprised to see Shami rested that too after a month long break. I feel he's the type of bowler that the more he bowls the better/fitter and in form he gets.

India's squad selection for West Indies Tests and ODIs has once again put the selectors under scrutiny.