Jos Buttler showed no mercy against Netherlands in the first ODI at Amstelveen as he powered his way to a 47-ball century to further increase the opposition's misery. Phil Salt and Dawid Malan had already struck fluent centuries and Buttler rubbed salt in the minnows' wounds by landing one punch after another. Buttler came in to bat in the 30th over after Phil Salt's dismissal ended a 222-run partnership.

Butller started slowly but once set he started getting the big hits out. The attacking batter completely demolished the beleaguered Netherlands attack as he made his way to a fifty in just 27 deliveries.

But what followed thereafter was even more devastating as he brough up his century in the next 20 deliveries to score the second fastest ODI century for England in just 47 deliveries.

He missed his own record of England's fastest ODI ton by one ball.

Buttler wasn't done as he kept hitting sixes and boundaries till the end to help England post a world record total of 498/4.

The reigning ODI world champions improved their own record of 481/6, which they had hit against Australia in Nottingham in June 2018.

He went on to complete his 150 in 65 deliveries, thus missing AB de Villiers' mark of 64 balls. The South African legend continues to hold the record for the fastest 50, 100 and 150, all of which came against West Indies.

Buttler remained unbeaten on 162 off 70 balls with the help of 14 sixes and 7 boundaries.